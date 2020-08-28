Known as the 'Capital of Craft', San Diego is home to over 150 independent craft breweries and is the birth place of some of our industry's most respected breweries.





From Belching Beaver to Stone Brewing, Karl Strauss to Kilowatt, there's a brewery, and a beer, for every beer enthusiast, first timer and everyone in between. As the momentum of the craft beer movement increases, San Diego brewers will continue to innovate, and through us, you'll have a front row seat to all the action.